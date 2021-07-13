Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Increases By 2,330.9%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a growth of 2,330.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

