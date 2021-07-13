Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 98.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BH traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. 7,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.90. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

