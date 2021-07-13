Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Decreases By 99.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

