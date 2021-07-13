Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Decreases By 99.6%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE CNO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
