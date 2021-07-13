Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 919.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 919.0% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 348,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,944. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
CRARY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.
About Crédit Agricole
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
