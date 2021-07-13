Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 919.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 919.0% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 348,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,944. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

