Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Drops By 99.1%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GGTTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 369,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. GTEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.
GTEC Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.