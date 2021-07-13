Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Drops By 99.1%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GGTTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 369,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. GTEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

