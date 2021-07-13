Short Interest in Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Expands By 1,323.1%

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,600 shares, a growth of 1,323.1% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,659,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 65,787,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,547,250. Santo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

