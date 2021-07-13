Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Rises By 906.8%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 906.8% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CNYCF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.