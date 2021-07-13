Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Drops By 98.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 6,287,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,540. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

