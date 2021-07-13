Short Interest in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Drops By 99.9%

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 27,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,189. Tri-Continental has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

