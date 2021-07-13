Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Increases By 784.0%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 784.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Verano alerts:

OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 221,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,795. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.