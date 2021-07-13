Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

