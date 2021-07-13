Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $30.93

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.56. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

