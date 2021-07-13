Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on SVM. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

