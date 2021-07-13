Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
Simulations Plus stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
