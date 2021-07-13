Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.