Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 5,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 521,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,445. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

