Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 5%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 2,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 145,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

