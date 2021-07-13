Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $233,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $665,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 247.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

