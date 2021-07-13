SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,657,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 891,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

