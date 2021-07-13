Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Smart Sand worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

