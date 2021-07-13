Smaugs NFT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $225,259.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $225,259.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.