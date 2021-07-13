SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.15.

TSE:SNC opened at C$32.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.82. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

