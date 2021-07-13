Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €24.86 ($29.25). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.78 ($29.15), with a volume of 4,194,031 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.14 ($28.40).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

