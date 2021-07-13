SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Up 5,333.3% in June

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 6,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

