Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

