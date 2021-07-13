Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $12.35 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.