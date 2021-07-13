Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solitario Zinc by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

