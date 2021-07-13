Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Head to Head Analysis

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

7.7% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.50 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.80 Integrated Media Technology $1.21 million 14.08 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sony Group beats Integrated Media Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters. It also engages in the business of risk analytics; healthcare technologies to assisted healthcare, age homes, and self-care homes; and sale of software and provision of consultancy services. In addition, the company offers management; administrative; and digital picture frame services. It serves the construction and real estate industry, including train stations, airports, convention centers, commercial offices, hospitals, and residential homes and apartments. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. Integrated Media Technology Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

