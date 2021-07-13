Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

