SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.58% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $331,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.91. 47,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.31 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

