Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $22,230.99 and approximately $97.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00409215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

