SPI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average volume of 1,183 call options.

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

