Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Sells $8,946,000.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 120,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $8,946,000.00.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 5,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,229. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.