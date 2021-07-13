SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.