SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

