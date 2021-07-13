SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 2.7% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. 14,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,460,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

