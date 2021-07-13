StableUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00052914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00886047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

