Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 4,959 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00.
Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $321.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,031. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13.
About Stamps.com
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.