Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $13.01 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

