Stephens Inc. AR Buys 410 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58.

