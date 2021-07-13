Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,143,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

