Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.30. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

