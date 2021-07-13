Stephens Inc. AR Sells 50,819 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

HST stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

