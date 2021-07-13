Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $665.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,181. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

