STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce sales of $857.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $904.50 million and the lowest is $811.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in STERIS by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.