Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,768 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

