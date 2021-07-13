Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,930 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,240,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.