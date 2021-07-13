Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Helios Technologies worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

