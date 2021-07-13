Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

