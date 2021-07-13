Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.55.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

