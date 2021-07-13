Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SAVA opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -342.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $117.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: Commodities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.