Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -342.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

